Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

WMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,640.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 275,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

