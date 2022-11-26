WazirX Market Capitalization Tops $60.77 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $60.77 million and $1.95 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.02 or 0.08345296 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00492740 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.56 or 0.29970797 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

