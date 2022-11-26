Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $3,681,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $102.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

