Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2022

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $3,681,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $102.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

