Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $111,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 481.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.1 %

UBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

United Bankshares stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.75%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

