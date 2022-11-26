Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $150,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $110.78 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

