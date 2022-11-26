Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 139.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.9 %

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

NYSE:ED opened at $97.50 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $93.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.