Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Linde by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Shares of LIN opened at $344.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.