Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 132 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

PANW stock opened at $172.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of -350.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,477 shares of company stock worth $37,164,206 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.