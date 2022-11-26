Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 350 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

