Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 354 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $296.40 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.76 and a 200-day moving average of $284.48.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

