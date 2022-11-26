Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 8,928 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,928 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,262,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,492,000 after buying an additional 455,460 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $44.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

