Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.86) to GBX 2,761 ($32.65) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.82) to GBX 2,922 ($34.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Stock Down 0.0 %

Shell Announces Dividend

NYSE:SHEL opened at $56.82 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $204.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.