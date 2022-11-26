Wells Fargo & Company Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $40.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.85.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.39. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,944 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

