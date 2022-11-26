Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

