WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $701,734.53

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $701,734.53 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00465782 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00033374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023473 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001666 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018245 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001335 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.