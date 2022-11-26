Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WWD. Barclays reduced their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.86.

WWD opened at $98.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.85 per share, for a total transaction of $47,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David P. Hess acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,522. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.85 per share, for a total transaction of $47,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,127,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 31,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

