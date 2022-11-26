Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $205.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Workday from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.48.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.2 %

WDAY opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 1.29. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $285.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,782,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 330,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,253,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.