XRUN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $360.63 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XRUN has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $360.63 million and $1.25 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

