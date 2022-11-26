XRUN (XRUN) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, XRUN has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $363.39 million and $1.19 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

