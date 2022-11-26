XSGD Market Capitalization Tops $53.33 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00004190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $53.33 million and $443,782.08 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,930,933 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

