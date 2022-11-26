XYO (XYO) One Day Volume Hits $971,864.43

XYO (XYO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $58.91 million and $971,864.43 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,515.56 or 1.00004119 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010411 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00040309 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006037 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00240170 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000138 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00456384 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,843,058.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

