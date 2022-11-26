Zambesigold Price Reaches $1.13 on Top Exchanges (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00006865 BTC on major exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $125.71 million and approximately $113,713.14 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

