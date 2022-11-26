Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $41.44 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Zcash has a total market cap of $654.17 million and $59.27 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.44 or 0.00250886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00089004 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00058606 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,786,331 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

