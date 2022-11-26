ZClassic (ZCL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 6% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $336,027.44 and approximately $0.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00251248 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00088776 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00058464 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002103 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003296 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
