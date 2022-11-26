Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $75.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of ZM opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $235.97.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,324,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

