Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Zuora worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth about $16,995,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 167.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,438,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after purchasing an additional 900,271 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $190,487.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zuora Trading Down 0.7 %

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Zuora stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $999.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

