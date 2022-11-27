10,240 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.92.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SEDG opened at $301.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total value of $750,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 154,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,469,276.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total value of $750,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 154,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,469,276.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,213. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

