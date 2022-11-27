1,419 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after buying an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,308,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,594,000 after buying an additional 90,307 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. Barclays cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.