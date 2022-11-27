20,733 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 16,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,441 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of X opened at $25.85 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

