309,004 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Purchased by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 309,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

