420 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of EOG opened at $142.64 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

