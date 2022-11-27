ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $66.09 million and approximately $17,638.06 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,554.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010473 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00041364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00240043 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00066404 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18,784.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.