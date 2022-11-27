accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

accesso Technology Group Stock Up 1.8 %

ACSO stock opened at GBX 810 ($9.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 520 ($6.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 886 ($10.48). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 627.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 628.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £335.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,760.87.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

