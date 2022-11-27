accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
accesso Technology Group Stock Up 1.8 %
ACSO stock opened at GBX 810 ($9.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 520 ($6.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 886 ($10.48). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 627.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 628.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £335.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,760.87.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
