Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$13.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cormark raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$11.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.98 and a 1 year high of C$12.19.

Insider Activity at Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,213,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,742,422.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.