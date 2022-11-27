aelf Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.33 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. aelf has a total market cap of $64.66 million and $7.33 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024926 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006026 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008512 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000050 BTC.

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,141,940 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

