Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) PT Lowered to €130.00 at Societe Generale

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from €140.00 ($142.86) to €130.00 ($132.65) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €119.00 ($121.43) to €126.00 ($128.57) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €156.00 ($159.18) to €133.00 ($135.71) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Aena S.M.E. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.29.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 2.9 %

ANNSF opened at $131.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day moving average of $125.91. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $179.45.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.