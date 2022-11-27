Aergo (AERGO) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Aergo has a market capitalization of $44.83 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Aergo token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges.

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

