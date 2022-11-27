AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Acquired by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,998 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.16% of AeroVironment worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 227.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $55,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.24. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,841.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Stories

