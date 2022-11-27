Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $29.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.72.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Affirm from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.08. Affirm has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $140.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
