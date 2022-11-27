Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty comprises approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 26.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 22.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 150.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,270. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

