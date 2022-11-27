Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Boosted by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

ALLY opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

