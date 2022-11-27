Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys New Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMHY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $51.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42.

