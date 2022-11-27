Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $525,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.78.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $365.25 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.29. The stock has a market cap of $347.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

