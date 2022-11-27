Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $1,424,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 142,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

EPD stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

