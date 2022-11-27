Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $56.15 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98.

