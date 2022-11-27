Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New $637,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 21.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $92.59 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

