Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.51 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51.

