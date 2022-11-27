Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 4,306 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,727,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,580,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89.

