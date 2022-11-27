Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) One Day Volume Reaches $660,933.89

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0905 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $90.53 million and $660,933.89 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.95 or 0.01912776 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012208 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00032057 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040484 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.74 or 0.01748592 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

