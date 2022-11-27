Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALO. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($18.88) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ALO stock opened at €24.68 ($25.18) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.21. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($38.13).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.